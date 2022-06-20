Brokerages Set CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP) Target Price at $197.25

Shares of CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $197.25.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CCMP shares. CL King lowered shares of CMC Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com lowered shares of CMC Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 2nd.

Get CMC Materials alerts:

CMC Materials stock opened at $172.56 on Friday. CMC Materials has a 52 week low of $119.19 and a 52 week high of $197.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $177.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $179.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a PE ratio of 45.17 and a beta of 1.14.

CMC Materials ( NASDAQ:CCMP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $324.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $312.90 million. CMC Materials had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 23.55%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.71 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that CMC Materials will post 7.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Susan M. Whitney sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.99, for a total transaction of $1,334,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,144,245.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CCMP. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in CMC Materials by 46.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 524,258 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $97,199,000 after acquiring an additional 166,609 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CMC Materials by 207.9% during the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 87,684 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $16,257,000 after buying an additional 59,205 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of CMC Materials by 127.9% during the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 17,943 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,327,000 after buying an additional 10,069 shares during the last quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CMC Materials during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of CMC Materials by 44.4% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 39,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,231,000 after buying an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter. 93.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CMC Materials Company Profile (Get Rating)

CMC Materials, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable materials to semiconductor manufacturers, and pipeline and adjacent industry customers in North America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. The company operates in two segments, Electronic Materials and Performance Materials.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CMC Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMC Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.