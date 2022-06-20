Brokerages Set Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX) Price Target at $50.63

Shares of Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $50.63.
PTGX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BTIG Research dropped their target price on Protagonist Therapeutics from $55.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com lowered Protagonist Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Protagonist Therapeutics from $60.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th.
Shares of NASDAQ:PTGX opened at $7.86 on Friday. Protagonist Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $6.91 and a 1 year high of $50.54. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $382.44 million, a PE ratio of -3.03 and a beta of 2.60.
Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops peptide-based therapeutic drugs to address hematology and blood disorders, and inflammatory and immunomodulatory diseases. It is developing rusfertide (PTG-300), an injectable hepcidin mimetic that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with polycythemia vera and hereditary hemochromatosis, as well as for the treatment of other blood disorders; PN-943, an oral, alpha-4-beta-7 integrin- specific antagonist peptide that is in Phase II clinical trials for treating inflammatory bowel disease (IBD); and PN-235, an orally delivered interleukin-23 receptor specific antagonist for the treatment of IBD and non-IBD indications.
