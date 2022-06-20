Brokerages Set Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX) Price Target at $50.63

Shares of Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $50.63.

PTGX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BTIG Research dropped their target price on Protagonist Therapeutics from $55.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com lowered Protagonist Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Protagonist Therapeutics from $60.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th.

Shares of NASDAQ:PTGX opened at $7.86 on Friday. Protagonist Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $6.91 and a 1 year high of $50.54. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $382.44 million, a PE ratio of -3.03 and a beta of 2.60.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in Protagonist Therapeutics by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 14,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 23,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 16,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 21,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $727,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 28,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $969,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares in the last quarter.

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops peptide-based therapeutic drugs to address hematology and blood disorders, and inflammatory and immunomodulatory diseases. It is developing rusfertide (PTG-300), an injectable hepcidin mimetic that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with polycythemia vera and hereditary hemochromatosis, as well as for the treatment of other blood disorders; PN-943, an oral, alpha-4-beta-7 integrin- specific antagonist peptide that is in Phase II clinical trials for treating inflammatory bowel disease (IBD); and PN-235, an orally delivered interleukin-23 receptor specific antagonist for the treatment of IBD and non-IBD indications.

