Brokerages Set LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (OTCMKTS:LVMUY) Target Price at $798.00

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (OTCMKTS:LVMUY – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $798.00.

LVMUY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne from €790.00 ($822.92) to €815.00 ($848.96) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne from €680.00 ($708.33) to €700.00 ($729.17) in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne from €826.00 ($860.42) to €723.00 ($753.13) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne from €815.00 ($848.96) to €830.00 ($864.58) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd.

Get LVMH Moët Hennessy - Louis Vuitton Société Européenne alerts:

LVMUY opened at $113.72 on Friday. LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne has a twelve month low of $112.04 and a twelve month high of $171.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $125.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $142.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.23.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 25th were paid a $1.255 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 22nd.

About LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (Get Rating)

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne operates as a luxury goods company worldwide. The company offers champagnes, wines, and spirits under the Clos des Lambrays, Château d'Yquem, Dom Pérignon, Ruinart, Moët & Chandon, Hennessy, Veuve Clicquot, Ardbeg, Château Cheval Blanc, Glenmorangie, Krug, Mercier, Chandon, Cape Mentelle, Newton Vineyard, Cloudy Bay, Belvedere, Terrazas de los Andes, Bodega Numanthia, Cheval des Andes, Woodinville, Ao Yun, Clos19, and Volcan de mi Tierra brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for LVMH Moët Hennessy - Louis Vuitton Société Européenne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LVMH Moët Hennessy - Louis Vuitton Société Européenne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.