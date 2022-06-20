WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.83.

WHF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet raised WhiteHorse Finance from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. StockNews.com lowered WhiteHorse Finance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of WhiteHorse Finance in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Hovde Group lowered their target price on WhiteHorse Finance to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on WhiteHorse Finance from $16.50 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 4th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WHF. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in WhiteHorse Finance during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $486,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 111,736 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,701,000 after buying an additional 18,328 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in WhiteHorse Finance by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 20,797 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 3,076 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in WhiteHorse Finance during the 3rd quarter valued at $327,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 16,125 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 805 shares during the period. 13.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WHF stock opened at $12.58 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.94. WhiteHorse Finance has a 12-month low of $12.35 and a 12-month high of $16.22. The firm has a market cap of $291.79 million, a P/E ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 1.29.

WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The investment management company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.04). WhiteHorse Finance had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 37.16%. The firm had revenue of $20.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.02 million. As a group, research analysts expect that WhiteHorse Finance will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 20th will be given a dividend of $0.355 per share. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. WhiteHorse Finance’s payout ratio is 109.23%.

WhiteHorse Finance Company Profile

WhiteHorse Finance, LLC is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment business development company specializing in originating senior secured loans to privately held small-cap companies across a broad range of industries. It invests in United States. It typically invests between $5 million to $25 million in companies having enterprise value of between $50 million and $350 million.

