Brokerages Set Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH.UN) PT at C$14.58

Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH.UN – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$14.58.

Separately, CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$14.25 to C$15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st.

Get Chartwell Retirement Residences alerts:

Chartwell Retirement Residences stock opened at C$11.20 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$12.21 and a 200-day moving average price of C$12.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 291.21, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.69. Chartwell Retirement Residences has a fifty-two week low of C$10.74 and a fifty-two week high of C$13.76. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.57 billion and a PE ratio of 219.61.

Chartwell is an unincorporated, open-ended trust which indirectly owns and operates a complete range of seniors housing communities, from independent supportive living through assisted living to long term care. It is the largest operator in the Canadian seniors living sector with over 200 quality retirement communities in four provinces.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Chartwell Retirement Residences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chartwell Retirement Residences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.