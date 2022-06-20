The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $35.54.
A number of research firms have recently commented on WMB. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Williams Companies from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Raymond James raised their target price on Williams Companies from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. TD Securities raised their target price on Williams Companies from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Barclays raised their target price on Williams Companies from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, US Capital Advisors reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Williams Companies in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st.
In related news, SVP Scott A. Hallam sold 15,607 shares of Williams Companies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.30, for a total value of $519,713.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 164,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,462,998.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Debbie L. Cowan sold 36,228 shares of Williams Companies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total value of $1,367,607.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 62,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,374,135.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Shares of WMB stock opened at $29.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $36.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.78, a P/E/G ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 1.16. Williams Companies has a fifty-two week low of $23.53 and a fifty-two week high of $37.97. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $35.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.73.
Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.19 billion. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 13.95%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Williams Companies will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is 141.67%.
Williams Companies Company Profile (Get Rating)
The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.
