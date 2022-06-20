Head-To-Head Survey: Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI) and TriState Capital (NASDAQ:TSC)

Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI – Get Rating) and TriState Capital (NASDAQ:TSC – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Lakeland Bancorp and TriState Capital’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lakeland Bancorp $279.68 million 3.47 $95.04 million $1.64 9.15 TriState Capital $289.94 million 3.55 $78.06 million $1.85 16.53

Lakeland Bancorp has higher earnings, but lower revenue than TriState Capital. Lakeland Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than TriState Capital, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Lakeland Bancorp and TriState Capital, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lakeland Bancorp 0 0 1 0 3.00 TriState Capital 0 1 0 0 2.00

TriState Capital has a consensus price target of $31.00, indicating a potential upside of 1.37%. Given TriState Capital’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe TriState Capital is more favorable than Lakeland Bancorp.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

49.3% of Lakeland Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 76.3% of TriState Capital shares are held by institutional investors. 4.7% of Lakeland Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 7.9% of TriState Capital shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Lakeland Bancorp has a beta of 0.87, indicating that its stock price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TriState Capital has a beta of 1.94, indicating that its stock price is 94% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Lakeland Bancorp and TriState Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lakeland Bancorp 29.93% 10.36% 1.06% TriState Capital 27.20% 13.05% 0.66%

Summary

TriState Capital beats Lakeland Bancorp on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lakeland Bancorp (Get Rating)

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Lakeland Bank that offers various banking products and services for individuals and small to medium sized businesses. The company provides commercial banking services, including savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as demand deposits. It is also involved in lending services, including commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, short and medium term loans, lines of credit, letters of credit, inventory and accounts receivable financing, real estate construction loans, residential mortgage loans, Small Business Administration (SBA) loans, and merchant credit card services; financing solutions to small and medium-sized companies; online banking, mobile banking, and wire transfer services; and cash management services, such as remote capture of deposits and overnight sweep repurchase agreements. In addition, it provides consumer banking services, which include checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, online banking, secured and unsecured loans, consumer installment loans, mortgage loans, and safe deposit services. Further, the company offers investment advisory services for individuals and businesses; and securities brokerage services, including mutual funds and variable annuities, as well as commercial title insurance services and life insurance products. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 48 branch offices located throughout Bergen, Essex, Morris, Ocean, Passaic, Somerset, Sussex, and Union counties in New Jersey and in Highland Mills, New York; operated six New Jersey regional commercial lending centers in Bernardsville, Iselin, Jackson, Montville, Teaneck and Waldwick; and one New York commercial lending center to serve the Hudson Valley region. The company was incorporated in 1969 and is headquartered in Oak Ridge, New Jersey.

About TriState Capital (Get Rating)

TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for TriState Capital Bank that provides various commercial and private banking services to middle-market businesses and high-net-worth individuals in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Bank and Investment Management. Its deposit products include checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as promontory's certificate of deposit account registry services and insured cash sweep services. The company also provides loans that are secured by cash, marketable securities, cash value life insurance, residential property, or other financial assets, as well as commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate loans, personal loans, asset-based loans, acquisition financing, and letters of credit. In addition, it offers liquidity and treasury management services, such as online balance reporting, online bill payment, remote deposit, liquidity, wire and automated clearing house, foreign exchange, and controlled disbursement services; and equity and fixed income advisory and sub-advisory services to third party mutual funds and series trust mutual funds, as well as separately managed accounts primarily comprising ultra-high-net-worth and institutional clients that include corporations, ERISA plans, Taft-Hartley funds, municipalities, endowments, and foundations. Further, the company provides cash management services; and capital market services, such as interest rate swaps and investment management products, as well as engages in wholesaling and marketing the investment products and services. It offers its products and services through its main office located in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, as well as through its four additional representative offices in Cleveland, Ohio; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; Edison, New Jersey; and New York, New York. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

