Analyzing Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) and Kidpik (NASDAQ:PIK)

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT – Get Rating) and Kidpik (NASDAQ:PIK – Get Rating) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

9.8% of Kidpik shares are held by institutional investors. 1.6% of Insight Enterprises shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of recent ratings for Insight Enterprises and Kidpik, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Insight Enterprises 0 0 1 0 3.00 Kidpik 0 0 1 0 3.00

Insight Enterprises presently has a consensus price target of $122.00, indicating a potential upside of 38.94%. Given Insight Enterprises’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Insight Enterprises is more favorable than Kidpik.

Profitability

This table compares Insight Enterprises and Kidpik’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Insight Enterprises 2.35% 18.24% 5.77% Kidpik N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Insight Enterprises and Kidpik’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Insight Enterprises $9.44 billion 0.33 $219.35 million $6.31 13.92 Kidpik $21.83 million 0.52 -$5.95 million N/A N/A

Insight Enterprises has higher revenue and earnings than Kidpik.

Summary

Insight Enterprises beats Kidpik on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Insight Enterprises Company Profile (Get Rating)

IInsight Enterprises, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) hardware, software, and services solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's solution portfolio includes cloud enablement, data and AI, DevOps, digital strategy, intelligent applications and edge, and IoT solutions, as well as transformation services. It also offers cloud and data center transformation; connected workplace; and supply chain optimization solutions. In addition, the company provides software maintenance solutions that offers clients to obtain software upgrades, bug fixes, help desk, and other support services; vendor direct support services; and offers Software-as-a-Service subscription products. Further, it designs, procures, deploys, implements, and manages solutions that combine hardware, software, and services to help businesses. Additionally, the company sources, procures, stages, configures, integrates, tests, refurbishes, and redeploys IT products spanning endpoints to infrastructure; and offers software life cycle, and hardware warranty services. It serves construction technology, enterprise business, financial services, health care and life sciences, manufacturing technology, retails and restaurants, service providers, small to medium business, and travel and tourism industries. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Tempe, Arizona.

Kidpik Company Profile (Get Rating)

Kidpik Corp. operates as a subscription-based e-commerce company that sells kids apparel, footwear, and accessories. The company offers apparel, including tops, bottoms, cardigans, jackets, dresses, and swimwear in knit and woven fabrications; shoes, such as sneakers, boots, sandals, and dress shoes; and accessories comprising sunglasses, jewelry, bags, socks, hats, hair goods, and other items. It serves its customers through its retail website, shop.kidpik.com; amazon.com; and clothing subscription boxes, which provide mix-&-match coordinated outfits that are personalized based on each member's preferences. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in New York, New York.

