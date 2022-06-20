Lithium Americas Corp. (TSE:LAC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Lithium Americas Corp. (TSE:LAC – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$43.80.

LAC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Lithium Americas from C$54.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Lithium Americas from C$45.00 to C$44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 18th.

Get Lithium Americas alerts:

In other Lithium Americas news, Senior Officer Rene James William Leblanc sold 37,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$43.26, for a total transaction of C$1,639,394.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 82,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,550,479.32. Also, Senior Officer Eduard Epshtein sold 9,762 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$43.02, for a total value of C$419,961.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 919,720 shares in the company, valued at C$39,566,354.40.

LAC opened at C$26.24 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$32.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$35.48. The firm has a market cap of C$3.53 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.68. Lithium Americas has a twelve month low of C$16.03 and a twelve month high of C$53.09. The company has a current ratio of 51.19, a quick ratio of 51.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.41.

Lithium Americas (TSE:LAC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported C($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.18) by C($0.26). On average, analysts forecast that Lithium Americas will post 0.7890033 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Lithium Americas (Get Rating)

Lithium Americas Corp. operates as a resource company in the United States and Argentina. The company explores for lithium deposits. It owns interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz project located in Jujuy province of Argentina; Thacker Pass project located in north-western Nevada; and Pastos Grandes project located in the Salta province of Argentina.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lithium Americas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithium Americas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.