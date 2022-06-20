Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) vs. Gulfport Energy (OTCMKTS:GPORQ) Head to Head Survey

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Get Rating) and Gulfport Energy (OTCMKTS:GPORQ – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras and Gulfport Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras 29.65% 31.27% 12.61% Gulfport Energy -144.45% -93.72% -3.48%

11.9% of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Gulfport Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of Gulfport Energy shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras and Gulfport Energy’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras $83.97 billion 0.90 $19.88 billion $4.34 2.68 Gulfport Energy $866.54 million 0.01 -$1.63 billion ($3.30) -0.01

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has higher revenue and earnings than Gulfport Energy. Gulfport Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras and Gulfport Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras 0 1 4 0 2.80 Gulfport Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras currently has a consensus target price of $14.05, indicating a potential upside of 21.02%. Given Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras is more favorable than Gulfport Energy.

Volatility and Risk

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a beta of 1.44, indicating that its stock price is 44% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Gulfport Energy has a beta of 5.51, indicating that its stock price is 451% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras beats Gulfport Energy on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (Get Rating)

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras explores for, produces, and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation and Marketing; Gas and Power; and Corporate and Other Businesses segments. It engages in prospecting, drilling, refining, processing, trading, and transporting crude oil from producing onshore and offshore oil fields, and shale or other rocks, as well as oil products, natural gas, and other liquid hydrocarbons. The Exploration and Production segment explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily for supplies to the domestic refineries. The Refining, Transportation and Marketing segment engages in the refining, logistics, transport, marketing, and trading of crude oil and oil products; exportation of ethanol; and extraction and processing of shale, as well as holding interests in petrochemical companies. The Gas and Power segment is involved in the logistic and trading of natural gas and electricity; transportation and trading of LNG; generation of electricity through thermoelectric power plants; holding interests in transportation and distribution of natural gas; and fertilizer production and natural gas processing business. The Corporate and Other Businesses segment produces biodiesel and its co-products, and ethanol; and distributes oil products. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras was incorporated in 1953 and is headquartered in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

About Gulfport Energy (Get Rating)

Gulfport Energy Corporation engages in the exploration, development, acquisition, and production of natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. Its principal properties include Utica Shale covering an area of approximately 205,000 net reservoir acres primarily located in Eastern Ohio; and SCOOP covering an area of approximately 76,000 net reservoir acres primarily located in Oklahoma. As of December 31, 2020, it had 2.6 trillion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent of proved reserves; proved undeveloped reserves of 7 MMbbl of oil; and 923 Bcf of natural gas and 16 MMbbl of NGL. The company was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. On November 13, 2020, Gulfport Energy Corporation, along with its affiliates, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas.

