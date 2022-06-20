Shopify Inc. (TSE:SHOP) Receives C$2,068.00 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Shopify Inc. (TSE:SHOP – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$2,068.00.

Shares of SHOP opened at C$412.84 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$525.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$961.17. The company has a market capitalization of C$52.08 billion and a P/E ratio of 227.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.21, a current ratio of 11.84 and a quick ratio of 10.96. Shopify has a 1-year low of C$386.29 and a 1-year high of C$2,228.73.

In other news, Senior Officer Harley Michael Finkelstein sold 228 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$500.14, for a total transaction of C$114,031.62. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,758,487.67. Also, Senior Officer Tobyn David Shannan sold 109 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$518.01, for a total transaction of C$56,463.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,462 shares in the company, valued at C$11,635,563.08. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 851 shares of company stock valued at $398,195.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

