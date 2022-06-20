StockNews.com Lowers PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN) to Buy

StockNews.com lowered shares of PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday morning.

Shares of NASDAQ CNXN opened at $43.91 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $47.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.11. PC Connection has a one year low of $40.08 and a one year high of $54.79. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.16 and a beta of 0.65.

PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.19. PC Connection had a return on equity of 11.90% and a net margin of 2.68%. The firm had revenue of $788.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $728.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that PC Connection will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Patricia Gallup sold 3,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.70, for a total transaction of $166,060.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 2,110,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,240,343.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 30,121 shares of company stock worth $1,441,905. 57.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of PC Connection by 2,189.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 893 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 854 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of PC Connection during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of PC Connection by 120.6% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 1,562 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PC Connection during the 1st quarter worth $172,000. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in shares of PC Connection during the 1st quarter worth $231,000. 41.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PC Connection, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of information technology (IT) solutions. The company operates through three segments: Business Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Public Sector Solutions. It offers IT products, such as computer systems, software and peripheral equipment, networking communications, and other products and accessories.

