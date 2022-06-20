Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday morning.
A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on TEVA. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Bank of America raised Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research note on Monday, June 13th. They issued a neutral rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays raised Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $10.71.
TEVA stock opened at $7.71 on Friday. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a twelve month low of $7.23 and a twelve month high of $10.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The stock has a market cap of $8.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.02, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.54.
In other news, VP Hafrun Fridriksdottir sold 130,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.22, for a total value of $1,068,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,401.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 8.4% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,530,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,387,000 after purchasing an additional 272,981 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 33.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 979,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,541,000 after buying an additional 243,822 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 39.5% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 43,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 12,316 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the third quarter worth about $190,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 22.4% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 41,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 7,564 shares during the last quarter. 45.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)
Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, transdermal patches, ointments, and creams.
