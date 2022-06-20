Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday morning.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on TEVA. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Bank of America raised Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research note on Monday, June 13th. They issued a neutral rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays raised Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $10.71.

TEVA stock opened at $7.71 on Friday. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a twelve month low of $7.23 and a twelve month high of $10.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The stock has a market cap of $8.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.02, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.54.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries ( NYSE:TEVA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.55. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a positive return on equity of 24.04% and a negative net margin of 3.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Hafrun Fridriksdottir sold 130,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.22, for a total value of $1,068,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,401.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 8.4% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,530,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,387,000 after purchasing an additional 272,981 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 33.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 979,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,541,000 after buying an additional 243,822 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 39.5% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 43,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 12,316 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the third quarter worth about $190,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 22.4% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 41,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 7,564 shares during the last quarter. 45.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Company Profile

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, transdermal patches, ointments, and creams.

