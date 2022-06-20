Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday.
Shares of FRGI opened at $7.01 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.72. Fiesta Restaurant Group has a 52-week low of $5.89 and a 52-week high of $15.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $181.69 million, a PE ratio of 16.69 and a beta of 2.07.
Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Fiesta Restaurant Group had a net margin of 3.04% and a negative return on equity of 1.80%. The business had revenue of $95.61 million during the quarter.
About Fiesta Restaurant Group (Get Rating)
Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises fast-casual restaurants. It operates its fast-casual restaurants under the Pollo Tropical and Taco Cabana brands. The company's Pollo Tropical restaurants offer fire-grilled and citrus marinated chicken, and other freshly prepared tropical inspired menu items; and Taco Cabana restaurants that provide Mexican inspired food made fresh by hand.
