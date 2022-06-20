Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday.

Shares of FRGI opened at $7.01 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.72. Fiesta Restaurant Group has a 52-week low of $5.89 and a 52-week high of $15.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $181.69 million, a PE ratio of 16.69 and a beta of 2.07.

Get Fiesta Restaurant Group alerts:

Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Fiesta Restaurant Group had a net margin of 3.04% and a negative return on equity of 1.80%. The business had revenue of $95.61 million during the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Fiesta Restaurant Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in Fiesta Restaurant Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Fiesta Restaurant Group by 44.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,109 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 4,006 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Fiesta Restaurant Group by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 22,504 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in Fiesta Restaurant Group by 42.4% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 22,753 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 6,778 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.79% of the company’s stock.

About Fiesta Restaurant Group (Get Rating)

Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises fast-casual restaurants. It operates its fast-casual restaurants under the Pollo Tropical and Taco Cabana brands. The company's Pollo Tropical restaurants offer fire-grilled and citrus marinated chicken, and other freshly prepared tropical inspired menu items; and Taco Cabana restaurants that provide Mexican inspired food made fresh by hand.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fiesta Restaurant Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiesta Restaurant Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.