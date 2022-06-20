Societe Generale Trims LEG Immobilien (OTCMKTS:LEGIF) Target Price to €114.00

LEG Immobilien (OTCMKTS:LEGIF – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Societe Generale from €140.00 ($145.83) to €114.00 ($118.75) in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

LEGIF has been the topic of several other research reports. Kempen & Co raised LEG Immobilien from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Barclays dropped their target price on LEG Immobilien from €134.00 ($139.58) to €118.00 ($122.92) in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on LEG Immobilien from €128.00 ($133.33) to €120.00 ($125.00) and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $117.33.

LEGIF opened at $80.35 on Friday. LEG Immobilien has a 12-month low of $80.35 and a 12-month high of $160.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $104.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.35.

LEG Immobilien AG, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated property company in Germany. The company engages in the performance of services and management of equity investments; property management and location development; performance of services for third parties and housing industry services; and generation of electricity and heat.

