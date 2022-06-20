Societe Generale Trims LEG Immobilien (OTCMKTS:LEGIF) Target Price to €114.00

Posted by on Jun 20th, 2022

LEG Immobilien (OTCMKTS:LEGIFGet Rating) had its price objective decreased by Societe Generale from €140.00 ($145.83) to €114.00 ($118.75) in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

LEGIF has been the topic of several other research reports. Kempen & Co raised LEG Immobilien from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Barclays dropped their target price on LEG Immobilien from €134.00 ($139.58) to €118.00 ($122.92) in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on LEG Immobilien from €128.00 ($133.33) to €120.00 ($125.00) and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $117.33.

LEGIF opened at $80.35 on Friday. LEG Immobilien has a 12-month low of $80.35 and a 12-month high of $160.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $104.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.35.

LEG Immobilien Company Profile (Get Rating)

LEG Immobilien AG, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated property company in Germany. The company engages in the performance of services and management of equity investments; property management and location development; performance of services for third parties and housing industry services; and generation of electricity and heat.

See Also

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for LEG Immobilien (OTCMKTS:LEGIF)

Receive News & Ratings for LEG Immobilien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LEG Immobilien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.