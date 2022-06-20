Ennis (NYSE:EBF) Lifted to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ennis (NYSE:EBF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning.

NYSE:EBF opened at $17.06 on Friday. Ennis has a 1-year low of $16.55 and a 1-year high of $21.76. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.74 and a 200 day moving average of $18.52. The firm has a market cap of $440.47 million, a PE ratio of 15.23 and a beta of 0.51.

Get Ennis alerts:

Ennis (NYSE:EBF – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $99.67 million during the quarter. Ennis had a net margin of 7.25% and a return on equity of 9.60%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 18th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.86%. Ennis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 89.29%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Ennis by 6.2% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 224,427 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,230,000 after acquiring an additional 13,076 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Ennis by 167.3% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,063 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 3,169 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Ennis during the fourth quarter valued at about $254,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Ennis by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 42,373 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $828,000 after acquiring an additional 5,262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Ennis by 32.2% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 74,480 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,455,000 after buying an additional 18,151 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.43% of the company’s stock.

About Ennis (Get Rating)

Ennis, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells business forms and other business products in the United States. The company offers snap sets, continuous forms, laser cut sheets, tags, labels, envelopes, integrated products, jumbo rolls, and pressure sensitive products under the Ennis, Royal Business Forms, Block Graphics, Specialized Printed Forms, 360º Custom Labels, ColorWorx, Enfusion, Uncompromised Check Solutions, VersaSeal, Ad Concepts, FormSource Limited, Star Award Ribbon Company, Witt Printing, B&D Litho, Genforms, PrintGraphics, Calibrated Forms, PrintXcel, Printegra, Falcon Business Forms, Forms Manufacturers, Mutual Graphics, TRI-C Business Forms, Major Business Systems, Independent Printing, Hoosier Data Forms, Hayes Graphics, Wright Business Graphics, Wright 360, Integrated Print & Graphics, the Flesh Company, Impressions Direct, and Ace Forms brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ennis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ennis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.