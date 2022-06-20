Kaman (NYSE:KAMN) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Kaman (NYSE:KAMN – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. CJS Securities initiated coverage on Kaman in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. They issued a market outperform rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Kaman from $52.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th.

Shares of NYSE:KAMN opened at $32.18 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $900.33 million, a PE ratio of 22.66 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 4.80 and a quick ratio of 2.93. The business has a 50-day moving average of $37.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.56. Kaman has a 12 month low of $32.18 and a 12 month high of $53.71.

Kaman ( NYSE:KAMN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.11). Kaman had a return on equity of 6.37% and a net margin of 5.71%. The company had revenue of $158.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Kaman will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 21st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 17th. Kaman’s payout ratio is 56.34%.

In other news, Director E Reeves Callaway III sold 3,707 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.92, for a total transaction of $129,448.44. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $94,703.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Kaman during the 1st quarter valued at $219,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Kaman by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,121 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 3,731 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Kaman by 86.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,197 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Kaman by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,582 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Kaman by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,458,842 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,716,000 after purchasing an additional 173,595 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.29% of the company’s stock.

Kaman Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the aerospace, defense, medical, and industrial markets. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Products, Precision Products, and Structures. The Engineered Products segment produces and markets aircraft bearings and components; super precision miniature ball bearings; and spring energized seals, springs, and contacts.

