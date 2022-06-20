CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday morning.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $126.00 to $111.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a buy rating and a $111.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research cut their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $171.00 to $116.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $113.25.

CBRE stock opened at $70.16 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. CBRE Group has a twelve month low of $67.68 and a twelve month high of $111.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.14 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.29.

CBRE Group ( NYSE:CBRE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $7.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.55 billion. CBRE Group had a net margin of 6.74% and a return on equity of 25.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CBRE Group will post 6.2 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Daniel G. Queenan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.16, for a total value of $415,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 188,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,704,017.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CBRE Group by 155.8% during the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 24,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,286,000 after buying an additional 15,215 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of CBRE Group by 14.1% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 89,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,206,000 after buying an additional 11,074 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of CBRE Group by 137.4% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 8,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $820,000 after buying an additional 5,185 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of CBRE Group by 58.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 315,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,916,000 after buying an additional 116,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sawgrass Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CBRE Group during the first quarter valued at about $568,000. 96.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

