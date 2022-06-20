Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

BERY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Berry Global Group from $83.00 to $73.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Berry Global Group from $82.00 to $79.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Berry Global Group from $90.00 to $87.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Berry Global Group from $88.00 to $77.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Berry Global Group from $71.00 to $69.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Berry Global Group has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $77.33.

Shares of BERY opened at $51.92 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.25. Berry Global Group has a fifty-two week low of $50.10 and a fifty-two week high of $74.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The business’s 50-day moving average is $56.71 and its 200-day moving average is $62.08.

Berry Global Group ( NYSE:BERY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.15. Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 28.63% and a net margin of 5.09%. The company had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.59 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Berry Global Group will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BERY. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 13.8% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 187,112 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,392,000 after acquiring an additional 22,725 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $513,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 29.6% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 102,502 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,240,000 after acquiring an additional 23,439 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 336.7% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 144,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,825,000 after acquiring an additional 111,759 shares during the period. 95.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets. The company operates through Consumer Packaging International; Consumer Packaging North America; Engineered Materials; and Health, Hygiene & Specialties segments. The Consumer Packaging International segment offers closures and dispensing systems, pharmaceutical devices and packaging, bottles and canisters, containers, and technical components.

