Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday morning.

Separately, Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of Immersion from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ IMMR opened at $5.30 on Friday. Immersion has a 52 week low of $4.28 and a 52 week high of $9.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $178.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.04 and a beta of 1.73.

Immersion ( NASDAQ:IMMR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The software maker reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter. Immersion had a net margin of 44.06% and a return on equity of 16.47%. The firm had revenue of $7.31 million during the quarter.

In other news, insider William C. Martin acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.72 per share, with a total value of $286,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 422,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,418,593.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider William C. Martin acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.61 per share, with a total value of $56,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 432,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,428,181.91. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Immersion in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. InterOcean Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Immersion in the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Immersion by 23.2% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,392 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,579 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in Immersion in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Immersion in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. 50.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Immersion Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, invents, scales, and licenses haptic technologies that allow people to use their sense of touch to engage with and experience various digital products in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company provides technology, patent, and combined licenses.

