British American Tobacco (NYSE:BTI) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of British American Tobacco (NYSE:BTI – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday morning.
Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BTI. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of British American Tobacco from GBX 3,600 ($43.69) to GBX 3,800 ($46.12) in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Barclays increased their target price on shares of British American Tobacco from GBX 4,200 ($50.98) to GBX 4,400 ($53.40) in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of British American Tobacco from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $4,100.00.
NYSE BTI opened at $41.90 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $42.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.85. British American Tobacco has a 12 month low of $33.62 and a 12 month high of $47.24.
British American Tobacco Company Profile (Get Rating)
British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour, tobacco heating, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Newport, Natural American Spirit, being Vapour, THP, and Modern Oral brands.
