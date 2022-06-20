British American Tobacco (NYSE:BTI) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of British American Tobacco (NYSE:BTI – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday morning.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BTI. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of British American Tobacco from GBX 3,600 ($43.69) to GBX 3,800 ($46.12) in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Barclays increased their target price on shares of British American Tobacco from GBX 4,200 ($50.98) to GBX 4,400 ($53.40) in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of British American Tobacco from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $4,100.00.

NYSE BTI opened at $41.90 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $42.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.85. British American Tobacco has a 12 month low of $33.62 and a 12 month high of $47.24.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 137,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,840,000 after purchasing an additional 21,559 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in British American Tobacco by 68.7% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 18,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,000 after buying an additional 7,579 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in British American Tobacco by 50.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 327,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,258,000 after buying an additional 109,887 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in British American Tobacco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $527,000. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in British American Tobacco by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 26,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,008,000 after buying an additional 4,305 shares during the last quarter. 13.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour, tobacco heating, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Newport, Natural American Spirit, being Vapour, THP, and Modern Oral brands.

