Research Analysts Set Expectations for International Flavors & Fragrances Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:IFF)

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, June 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now anticipates that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings of $6.10 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $6.45. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $101.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for International Flavors & Fragrances’ current full-year earnings is $5.76 per share.

IFF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $165.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Berenberg Bank lowered International Flavors & Fragrances from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $165.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Mizuho dropped their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $147.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $147.37.

NYSE:IFF opened at $108.31 on Monday. International Flavors & Fragrances has a 12 month low of $105.38 and a 12 month high of $157.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $125.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $132.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $27.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.02.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.38. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 6.89% and a net margin of 4.48%. The company had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.60 EPS. International Flavors & Fragrances’s quarterly revenue was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IFF. New World Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the third quarter valued at about $203,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 5,953.3% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 12,712 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,700,000 after purchasing an additional 12,502 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 3.8% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,327 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 6.7% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 79,567 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $10,640,000 after purchasing an additional 5,026 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the third quarter valued at $793,000. 90.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other International Flavors & Fragrances news, insider De Villeplee Christoph Fauchon sold 629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.59, for a total value of $83,399.11. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,180 shares in the company, valued at $1,084,586.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Friday, June 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 23rd. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is 144.95%.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions segments.

