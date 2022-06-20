FY2025 EPS Estimates for BRP Inc. (TSE:DOO) Lifted by Analyst

BRP Inc. (TSE:DOO – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Desjardins boosted their FY2025 EPS estimates for BRP in a note issued to investors on Thursday, June 16th. Desjardins analyst B. Poirier now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $12.27 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $12.09. Desjardins currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for BRP’s current full-year earnings is $12.07 per share.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on DOO. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of BRP from C$124.00 to C$136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of BRP from C$146.00 to C$135.00 in a research report on Monday, June 6th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of BRP from C$124.00 to C$125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. Northcoast Research lowered shares of BRP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of BRP in a research note on Monday, March 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$130.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$135.85.

DOO opened at C$81.15 on Monday. BRP has a fifty-two week low of C$73.74 and a fifty-two week high of C$129.98. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$96.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$97.96. The stock has a market capitalization of C$6.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.18.

BRP (TSE:DOO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, June 3rd. The company reported C$1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.07 by C$0.59. The business had revenue of C$1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.83 billion.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. BRP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.90%.

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Austria, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. It offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products, such as snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and engines for jet boats, outboards, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

