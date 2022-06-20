Brokerages Set Allbirds, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIRD) Target Price at $13.14

Allbirds, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIRD – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.14.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BIRD shares. Wedbush started coverage on Allbirds in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Allbirds in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Allbirds in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Allbirds from $16.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Allbirds from $20.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th.

In related news, CEO Timothy O. Brown acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.86 per share, for a total transaction of $243,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BIRD. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allbirds during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. FourThought Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allbirds during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Allbirds by 90.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Allbirds during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Avalon Investment & Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of Allbirds during the first quarter worth about $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.75% of the company’s stock.

Allbirds stock opened at $4.71 on Friday. Allbirds has a twelve month low of $3.71 and a twelve month high of $32.44. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.87.

Allbirds (NASDAQ:BIRD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $62.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.25) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Allbirds will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.

Allbirds, Inc manufactures and sells footwear and apparel products for men and women. It offers shoes, such as running shoes, everyday sneakers, high-tops, slip-ons, boat shoes, flats, weather repellent shoes, and sandals. The company's apparel products include activewear, tops, bottoms, dresses, sweaters, underwear, and socks.

