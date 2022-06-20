MDxHealth (NASDAQ:MDXH) versus DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK) Critical Contrast

DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK – Get Rating) and MDxHealth (NASDAQ:MDXH – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares DermTech and MDxHealth’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DermTech $11.84 million 12.14 -$78.33 million ($3.16) -1.52 MDxHealth $22.24 million 4.87 N/A N/A N/A

MDxHealth has higher revenue and earnings than DermTech.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

75.1% of DermTech shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 18.2% of MDxHealth shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.6% of DermTech shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares DermTech and MDxHealth’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DermTech -716.51% -37.83% -34.86% MDxHealth N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for DermTech and MDxHealth, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DermTech 0 1 2 0 2.67 MDxHealth 0 0 3 0 3.00

DermTech currently has a consensus target price of $27.20, suggesting a potential upside of 466.67%. MDxHealth has a consensus target price of $15.33, suggesting a potential upside of 120.62%. Given DermTech’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe DermTech is more favorable than MDxHealth.

Summary

MDxHealth beats DermTech on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

DermTech Company Profile (Get Rating)

DermTech, Inc., a molecular diagnostic company, develops and markets novel non-invasive genomics tests to diagnosis skin cancer, inflammatory diseases, and aging-related conditions in the United States. It offers DermTech Melanoma Test (DMT), a gene expression test that that enhances early detection of genomic atypia and helps rule out melanoma and the need for a surgical biopsy of atypical pigmented lesions. The company also provides adhesive skin sample collection kits, as well as gene expression assays for the Th1, Th2, IFN-gamma, and Th17 inflammatory pathways. In addition, it is developing UV damage DNA risk assessment products, as well as non-melanoma skin cancer diagnostic and cutaneous T-cell lymphoma rule out test products, as well as offering health-related and information services through electronic information and telecommunication technologies. The company sells its products primarily to pathology and oncology practitioners. DermTech, Inc. is headquartered in La Jolla, California.

MDxHealth Company Profile (Get Rating)

MDxHealth SA, a commercial-stage precision diagnostics company, provides urologic solutions in the United States, the Netherlands, Belgium, Spain, Poland, Italy, rest of European Union, and internationally. Its novel prostate cancer genomic testing solutions are SelectMDx, a non-invasive urine test; and ConfirmMDx, an epigenetic test, which provide physicians with a clinical pathway to identify clinically prostate cancer while minimizing the use of invasive procedures that are prone to complications. The company was formerly known as OncoMethylome Sciences SA and changed its name to MDxHealth SA in October 2010. MDxHealth SA was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Herstal, Belgium.

