Analyzing Root (ROOT) and The Competition

Root (NASDAQ:ROOT – Get Rating) is one of 95 publicly-traded companies in the “Fire, marine, & casualty insurance” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Root to similar businesses based on the strength of its dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Root and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Root $345.40 million -$521.10 million -0.63 Root Competitors $13.19 billion $2.84 billion 69.90

Root’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Root. Root is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

52.0% of Root shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.2% of shares of all “Fire, marine, & casualty insurance” companies are held by institutional investors. 54.4% of Root shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 13.8% of shares of all “Fire, marine, & casualty insurance” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Root and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Root 1 7 2 0 2.10 Root Competitors 397 2391 2423 87 2.42

Root currently has a consensus price target of $5.31, indicating a potential upside of 321.19%. As a group, “Fire, marine, & casualty insurance” companies have a potential upside of 22.73%. Given Root’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Root is more favorable than its competitors.

Risk and Volatility

Root has a beta of -0.32, indicating that its share price is 132% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Root’s competitors have a beta of 0.75, indicating that their average share price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Root and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Root -137.46% -99.07% -34.55% Root Competitors -2.45% 1.92% 0.38%

Summary

Root competitors beat Root on 11 of the 13 factors compared.

Root Company Profile

Root, Inc. provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company offers automobile, homeowners, and renters insurance products. The company operates a direct-to-consumer model and serves customers primarily through mobile applications, as well as through its website. Its direct distribution channels also cover digital, media, and referral channels, as well as distribution partners and agencies. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Columbus, Ohio.

