Head to Head Analysis: Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD) and Direct Digital (NASDAQ:DRCT)

Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD – Get Rating) and Direct Digital (NASDAQ:DRCT – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Chindata Group and Direct Digital’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Chindata Group $447.58 million 5.97 $49.65 million $0.16 45.57 Direct Digital $38.14 million 0.10 N/A N/A N/A

Chindata Group has higher revenue and earnings than Direct Digital.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

19.9% of Chindata Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.6% of Direct Digital shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Chindata Group and Direct Digital, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Chindata Group 2 0 2 0 2.00 Direct Digital 0 0 2 0 3.00

Chindata Group currently has a consensus target price of $13.15, indicating a potential upside of 80.38%. Direct Digital has a consensus target price of $6.00, indicating a potential upside of 334.78%. Given Direct Digital’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Direct Digital is more favorable than Chindata Group.

Profitability

This table compares Chindata Group and Direct Digital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chindata Group 11.28% 3.60% 2.00% Direct Digital N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Chindata Group beats Direct Digital on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Chindata Group (Get Rating)

Chindata Group Holdings Limited provides carrier-neutral hyper scale data center solutions in China, India, Malaysia, and Southeast Asia. It offers artificial intelligence, cloud computing, smart cities and homes, online entertainment, and other on-demand services. The company also provides internet data center colocation and rental services; and technical and consulting services. Its integrated data center solutions include infrastructure, power supply, connectivity and operation and maintenance, tailor-made to their scale and requirements throughout the planning, design, construction, and operation process. The company was formerly known as BCPE Bridge Stack Limited and changed its name to Chindata Group Holdings Limited in April 2020. Chindata Group Holdings Limited was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

About Direct Digital (Get Rating)

Direct Digital Holdings, Inc. operates as an end-to-end full-service programmatic advertising platform. The company's platform primarily focuses on providing advertising technology, data-driven campaign optimization, and other solutions to underserved and less efficient markets on both the buy- and sell-side of the digital advertising ecosystem. It serves various industry verticals, such as travel, healthcare, education, financial services, consumer products, etc. with focus on small- and mid-sized businesses. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

