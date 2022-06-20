L’Oréal S.A. (OTCMKTS:LRLCY) Receives $378.14 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of L’Oréal S.A. (OTCMKTS:LRLCY – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $378.14.

LRLCY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays lifted their target price on L’Oréal from €410.00 ($427.08) to €421.00 ($438.54) in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Societe Generale downgraded L’Oréal from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the company from €458.00 ($477.08) to €339.00 ($353.13) in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on L’Oréal from €260.00 ($270.83) to €282.00 ($293.75) and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on L’Oréal from €450.00 ($468.75) to €420.00 ($437.50) in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on L’Oréal from €339.00 ($353.13) to €350.00 ($364.58) in a research report on Friday, April 22nd.

Shares of LRLCY stock opened at $64.20 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $70.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.76. L’Oréal has a 52 week low of $62.39 and a 52 week high of $97.48.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 26th were issued a dividend of $0.8681 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 25th. This represents a yield of 1.12%.

L'Oréal SA, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic products for women and men worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Consumer Products, L'oréal Luxe, Professional Products, and Active Cosmetics. It offers shampoos, hair care products, shower gels, skin care products, cleansers, hair colors, styling products, deodorants, sun care products, make-up, perfumes, etc.

