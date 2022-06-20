Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR) Receives $86.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $86.00.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FVRR. MKM Partners dropped their price target on Fiverr International from $68.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on Fiverr International from $120.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Fiverr International from $80.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Fiverr International from $100.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Fiverr International from $80.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th.

FVRR stock opened at $33.28 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.64. Fiverr International has a twelve month low of $29.04 and a twelve month high of $262.90. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.02 and a beta of 2.03.

Fiverr International ( NYSE:FVRR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by $0.78. Fiverr International had a negative return on equity of 17.23% and a negative net margin of 20.30%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.29) EPS. Research analysts expect that Fiverr International will post -2.39 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FVRR. Deer Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in Fiverr International during the fourth quarter worth $164,413,000. Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its stake in Fiverr International by 9.2% during the first quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 826,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,839,000 after buying an additional 69,344 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in Fiverr International during the first quarter worth $25,208,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Fiverr International by 653.5% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 269,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,170,000 after buying an additional 233,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Fiverr International by 846.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 157,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,799,000 after buying an additional 140,475 shares during the last quarter. 57.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Fiverr International

Fiverr International Ltd. operates an online marketplace worldwide. Its platform enables sellers to sell their services and buyers to buy them. The company's platform includes approximately 550 categories in nine verticals, including graphic and design, digital marketing, writing and translation, video and animation, music and audio, programming and technology, business, data, and lifestyle.

