Brokerages Set B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) PT at $7.28

B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG – Get Rating) (TSE:BTO) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.28.

BTG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James set a $6.00 price objective on B2Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on B2Gold from C$8.00 to C$8.25 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price objective on B2Gold from C$7.75 to C$8.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th.

Get B2Gold alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BTG. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in B2Gold by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,363,967 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,263,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077,927 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of B2Gold by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,003,288 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $21,064,000 after buying an additional 34,992 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of B2Gold by 79.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 756,036 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,586,000 after buying an additional 335,104 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of B2Gold by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,854,423 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,751,000 after buying an additional 419,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis grew its position in shares of B2Gold by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 25,779 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 4,339 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSEAMERICAN:BTG opened at $3.64 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.54, a current ratio of 4.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.47 and a beta of 1.01. B2Gold has a 52-week low of $3.30 and a 52-week high of $5.07.

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG – Get Rating) (TSE:BTO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01. B2Gold had a return on equity of 15.30% and a net margin of 26.32%. On average, research analysts predict that B2Gold will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 20th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.40%. B2Gold’s payout ratio is 37.21%.

About B2Gold (Get Rating)

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 25% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for B2Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B2Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.