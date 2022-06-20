Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) Receives $178.71 Consensus PT from Analysts

Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $178.71.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TT shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $153.00 to $131.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $205.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $171.00 to $162.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $194.00 to $178.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $180.00 to $157.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th.

NYSE:TT opened at $120.97 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $28.29 billion, a PE ratio of 20.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.04. Trane Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $120.64 and a fifty-two week high of $207.06. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $138.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $159.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Trane Technologies ( NYSE:TT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.12. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 10.01% and a return on equity of 23.67%. The company had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.15 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Trane Technologies will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is 44.59%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TT. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Trane Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $578,209,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 12.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,753,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,016,386,000 after acquiring an additional 2,159,166 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors bought a new position in shares of Trane Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $340,147,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Trane Technologies during the first quarter worth about $210,269,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 61.5% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,931,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116,733 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.55% of the company’s stock.

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the designing, manufacturing, selling, and servicing of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and transport refrigeration. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

