Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS) Receives $5.90 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.90.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Roth Capital upgraded Workhorse Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. UBS Group upgraded Workhorse Group to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Workhorse Group from $5.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. R. F. Lafferty upgraded Workhorse Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $4.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price target on Workhorse Group from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

Get Workhorse Group alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WKHS. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Workhorse Group by 66.0% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,172,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,551,000 after acquiring an additional 2,056,225 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Workhorse Group by 17.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,133,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,669,000 after buying an additional 1,480,395 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Workhorse Group by 271.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,914,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,761,000 after buying an additional 1,399,402 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Workhorse Group by 46.8% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,617,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,675,000 after buying an additional 1,153,525 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Workhorse Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,048,000. 33.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WKHS stock opened at $2.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $480.73 million, a PE ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 2.94. The company has a quick ratio of 8.19, a current ratio of 8.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Workhorse Group has a 12 month low of $2.11 and a 12 month high of $18.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.02 and a 200-day moving average of $3.69.

Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.04) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Workhorse Group will post -0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Workhorse Group (Get Rating)

Workhorse Group Inc, a technology company, engages in design, manufacture, and sale of zero-emission commercial vehicles in the United States. The company offers electric and range-extended medium-duty delivery trucks under the Workhorse brand; and HorseFly Unmanned Aerial System, a custom-designed purpose-built all-electric drone system.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Workhorse Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workhorse Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.