Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) Receives $67.89 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the ten analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $70.25.

Several brokerages have commented on PRTA. JMP Securities cut their target price on Prothena from $77.00 to $50.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Prothena in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

In other news, major shareholder Ecor1 Capital, Llc bought 1,062,736 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.02 per share, with a total value of $30,840,598.72. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,584,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $336,175,805.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Shane Cooke sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.08, for a total value of $175,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 31.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Prothena during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new position in shares of Prothena in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Prothena by 938.8% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,070 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 967 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Prothena by 61.1% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,733 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Prothena by 204.9% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,003 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 1,346 shares during the last quarter. 92.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PRTA opened at $23.87 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 19.57 and a beta of 1.37. Prothena has a 12 month low of $21.06 and a 12 month high of $79.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $28.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.10.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.23 million. Prothena had a return on equity of 16.02% and a net margin of 33.45%. Equities research analysts forecast that Prothena will post -2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Prothena Corporation plc, a late-stage clinical company, focuses on discovery and development of novel therapies for life-threatening diseases in the United States. The company is involved in developing Birtamimab, an investigational humanized antibody that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of AL amyloidosis; Prasinezumab, a humanized monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; PRX004 that completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Transthyretin amyloidosis; and PRX005, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease.

