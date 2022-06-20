Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO) Receives $74.75 Consensus PT from Analysts

Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $74.75.

DCBO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Docebo from $80.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. TD Securities cut their target price on Docebo from C$90.00 to C$70.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. CIBC cut their target price on Docebo from C$63.50 to C$54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Docebo in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock.

Get Docebo alerts:

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DCBO. SQN Investors LP grew its stake in shares of Docebo by 53.4% in the first quarter. SQN Investors LP now owns 709,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,776,000 after purchasing an additional 247,087 shares in the last quarter. Akkr Management Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Docebo in the fourth quarter worth $12,884,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Docebo in the third quarter worth $7,863,000. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Docebo in the first quarter worth $4,755,000. Finally, Cat Rock Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Docebo by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Cat Rock Capital Management LP now owns 3,283,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,453,000 after buying an additional 90,900 shares in the last quarter. 35.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:DCBO opened at $25.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a current ratio of 3.31. Docebo has a 1 year low of $25.09 and a 1 year high of $92.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $844.84 million, a P/E ratio of -57.11 and a beta of 2.09. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.83.

Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.17). Docebo had a negative return on equity of 7.87% and a negative net margin of 13.02%. The firm had revenue of $32.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.17) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Docebo will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Docebo Company Profile (Get Rating)

Docebo Inc provides a cloud-based learning management system to train internal and external workforces, partners, and customers in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region. Its platform helps customers to centralize learning materials from peer enterprises and learners into one learning management system (LMS) to expedite and enrich the learning process, increase productivity, and grow teams uniformly.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Docebo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Docebo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.