Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK) Receives $62.67 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $62.67.

FWONK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Formula One Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Formula One Group in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Formula One Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $65.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Formula One Group from $65.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st.

NASDAQ:FWONK opened at $60.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Formula One Group has a 12 month low of $44.12 and a 12 month high of $71.17. The company has a market cap of $13.90 billion, a PE ratio of -78.12 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.28.

Formula One Group ( NASDAQ:FWONK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.02). Formula One Group had a negative return on equity of 0.97% and a negative net margin of 7.73%. The company had revenue of $360.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.56 million. Research analysts forecast that Formula One Group will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Formula One Group news, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.02 per share, for a total transaction of $140,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $140,100. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 12,000 shares of company stock worth $328,850.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FWONK. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Formula One Group by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,766,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,690,000 after purchasing an additional 151,376 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in Formula One Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Formula One Group by 68.4% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 32,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,067,000 after purchasing an additional 13,301 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in Formula One Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,237,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Formula One Group by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 713,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,858,000 after purchasing an additional 128,870 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.48% of the company’s stock.

Formula One Group engages in the motorsports business in the United States and internationally. It holds commercial rights for the world championship, approximately a nine-month long motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship.

