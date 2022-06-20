Naturgy Energy Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GASNY) Receives $26.15 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Naturgy Energy Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GASNY – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Sell” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.15.

Separately, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Naturgy Energy Group from €29.00 ($30.21) to €29.60 ($30.83) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th.

Shares of OTCMKTS GASNY opened at $5.64 on Friday. Naturgy Energy Group has a 52 week low of $4.74 and a 52 week high of $6.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.91.

Naturgy Energy Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the supply, liquefaction, regasification, transport, storage, distribution, and sale of natural gas. It operates through Energy and Network Management, Renewables and New Business, Supply, and Rest segments. The company engages in the regulated gas and electricity distribution; sale of liquefied natural gas and the sea transport business; management of the gas pipelines and conventional thermal generation facilities; and generation and sale of electricity through wind, mini-hydro, solar, and cogeneration sources, as well as provision of supply management services.

