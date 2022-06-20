XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV) Receives $45.37 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twelve research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $45.37.

Several brokerages have issued reports on XPEV. began coverage on XPeng in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.60 price target on the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on XPeng from $92.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Macquarie began coverage on XPeng in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.20 target price on the stock. HSBC began coverage on XPeng in a research report on Friday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on XPeng from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tiger Global Management LLC lifted its holdings in XPeng by 120.3% during the 1st quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 13,724,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,658,000 after purchasing an additional 7,495,477 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in XPeng during the 4th quarter worth about $241,853,000. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its holdings in XPeng by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 8,601,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,834,290 shares in the last quarter. Anatole Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in XPeng during the 4th quarter worth about $84,549,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in XPeng by 1,270.8% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,806,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,910,000 after purchasing an additional 1,674,504 shares in the last quarter. 27.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

XPeng stock opened at $28.17 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.19 and its 200 day moving average is $32.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.11. The firm has a market cap of $22.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.08 and a beta of 5.41. XPeng has a one year low of $18.01 and a one year high of $56.45.

XPeng (NYSE:XPEV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. XPeng had a negative net margin of 22.63% and a negative return on equity of 14.59%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.16) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that XPeng will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3 and G3i names; four-door sports sedans under the P7 name; and smart electric vehicles and family sedans under the P5 name. The company also provides sales contracts, maintenance, super charging, vehicle leasing, insurance agency, ride-hailing, technical support, automotive loan referral and auto financing, music subscription, and other services.

