New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) Receives $12.20 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.20.

NRZ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on New Residential Investment from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Piper Sandler lowered New Residential Investment from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, June 13th. Finally, StockNews.com raised New Residential Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NRZ. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in New Residential Investment by 99.9% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 62,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $685,000 after purchasing an additional 31,131 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in New Residential Investment by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 887,975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,510,000 after purchasing an additional 11,597 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in New Residential Investment during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. TCW Group Inc. grew its holdings in New Residential Investment by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 2,829,490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,303,000 after purchasing an additional 117,511 shares during the period. Finally, Mirador Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in New Residential Investment during the fourth quarter valued at about $338,000. 46.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:NRZ opened at $8.65 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.66. New Residential Investment has a 12-month low of $8.18 and a 12-month high of $11.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.02. New Residential Investment had a return on equity of 13.84% and a net margin of 28.82%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that New Residential Investment will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

New Residential Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. It operates through Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities, Properties and Loans, Consumer Loans, Mortgage Loans, and Corporate segments. The company invests in mortgage servicing rights, mortgage origination and servicing companies, residential mortgage-backed securities, properties and loans, consumer loans, and other opportunistic investments.

