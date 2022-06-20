Analysts Set Rightmove plc (OTCMKTS:RTMVY) Price Target at $666.00

Shares of Rightmove plc (OTCMKTS:RTMVY – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $666.00.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on RTMVY. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on Rightmove from GBX 710 ($8.62) to GBX 740 ($8.98) in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Rightmove from GBX 724 ($8.79) to GBX 640 ($7.77) in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Rightmove from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Rightmove from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Rightmove from GBX 650 ($7.89) to GBX 618 ($7.50) in a report on Friday, May 13th.

RTMVY stock opened at $13.36 on Friday. Rightmove has a 1 year low of $12.80 and a 1 year high of $22.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.09.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 13th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th were issued a $0.1104 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 28th. This represents a yield of 1.1%.

Rightmove plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates property portals in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Agency, New Homes, and Other segments. The Agency segment provides property resale and letting advertising services on its platforms. It also offers tenant references and rent guarantee insurance services to landlords.

