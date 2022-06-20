Brokerages Set Stantec Inc. (TSE:STN) Price Target at C$73.60

Stantec Inc. (TSE:STN – Get Rating) (NYSE:STN) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$73.60.

STN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. National Bankshares upgraded shares of Stantec from a “sector perform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$80.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Stantec from C$85.00 to C$77.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 13th. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Stantec from C$78.00 to C$72.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. National Bank Financial raised shares of Stantec from a “sector perform overweight” rating to an “outperform overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Desjardins reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Stantec in a report on Friday, May 13th.

Get Stantec alerts:

Shares of STN stock opened at C$54.75 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$58.48 and a 200-day moving average of C$63.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.30. Stantec has a 12-month low of C$53.12 and a 12-month high of C$73.10. The firm has a market cap of C$6.07 billion and a P/E ratio of 31.47.

Stantec ( TSE:STN Get Rating ) (NYSE:STN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.60 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.03 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Stantec will post 3.4918832 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Robert Gomes sold 10,000 shares of Stantec stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$63.60, for a total value of C$636,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 155,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$9,905,827.20. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,644 shares of company stock worth $1,754,541.

About Stantec (Get Rating)

Stantec Inc provides engineering, architecture, and environmental consulting services in the areas of infrastructure and facilities in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Stantec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stantec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.