Brokerages Set Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY) Price Target at $187.89

Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the sixteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $187.89.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SWDBY shares. Danske raised Swedbank AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. AlphaValue raised Swedbank AB (publ) from a “reduce” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Swedbank AB (publ) from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Citigroup raised Swedbank AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded Swedbank AB (publ) from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th.

Get Swedbank AB (publ) alerts:

Shares of SWDBY opened at $13.32 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.21. Swedbank AB has a 52-week low of $13.24 and a 52-week high of $23.27. The firm has a market cap of $15.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.37 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.27.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st were paid a dividend of $0.974 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 31st. This represents a yield of 9.57%. Swedbank AB (publ)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.89%.

Swedbank AB (publ) Company Profile (Get Rating)

Swedbank AB (publ) provides various banking products and services to individuals and companies. The company operates through Swedish Banking, Baltic Banking, and Large Corporates & Institutions segments. It offers savings, salary, and current accounts; private residential and corporate lending; leasing, factoring, and financing services; consumer, mortgage, acquisition and project, export, and marine financing; mutual funds; and asset management, and life insurance and pension services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Swedbank AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Swedbank AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.