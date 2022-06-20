Primo Water (NASDAQ:PRMW) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Primo Water (NASDAQ:PRMW – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday.

PRMW opened at $12.62 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Primo Water has a 1-year low of $12.50 and a 1-year high of $20.12. The company has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.04 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.18.

Get Primo Water alerts:

Primo Water (NASDAQ:PRMW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $526.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $519.98 million. Primo Water had a net margin of 0.01% and a return on equity of 5.66%. As a group, research analysts expect that Primo Water will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Primo Water Corporation provides water direct to consumers and water filtration services in North America and Europe. It offers bottled water, purified bottled water, premium spring, sparkling and flavored water, mineral water, filtration equipment, and coffee; as well as water dispensers, and self-service refill drinking water.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Primo Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primo Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.