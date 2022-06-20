StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on National Bankshares (NASDAQ:NKSH)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of National Bankshares (NASDAQ:NKSH – Get Rating) in a report issued on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on National Bankshares in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of National Bankshares stock opened at $32.30 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.45. National Bankshares has a 12-month low of $31.42 and a 12-month high of $39.19.

National Bankshares ( NASDAQ:NKSH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The bank reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.08. National Bankshares had a return on equity of 11.16% and a net margin of 38.29%. The firm had revenue of $12.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.30 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that National Bankshares will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in National Bankshares in the third quarter worth $25,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in National Bankshares by 122.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 730 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in National Bankshares in the first quarter worth $28,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in National Bankshares in the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in National Bankshares by 38.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,697 shares of the bank’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. 25.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

National Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for the National Bank of Blacksburg that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, businesses, non-profits, and local governments. The company accepts interest-bearing and non-interest bearing demand deposit accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, health savings accounts, and individual retirement accounts.

