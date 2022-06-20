StockNews.com Downgrades Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH) to Hold

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.
Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Tri Pointe Homes from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. B. Riley downgraded Tri Pointe Homes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $26.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.33.
Tri Pointe Homes stock opened at $15.82 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.13 and a 200-day moving average of $22.55. Tri Pointe Homes has a 1 year low of $15.05 and a 1 year high of $28.28. The company has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Quadrant LLC CA bought a new stake in Tri Pointe Homes in the first quarter worth $31,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC increased its position in Tri Pointe Homes by 65.5% in the third quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 2,886 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,142 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Tri Pointe Homes by 77.7% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,928 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in Tri Pointe Homes in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes in the first quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors own 98.98% of the company’s stock.
Tri Pointe Homes Company Profile (Get Rating)
Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through a portfolio of six brands comprising Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland, Virginia, and the District of Columbia.
