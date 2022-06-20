StockNews.com Downgrades Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH) to Hold

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Tri Pointe Homes from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. B. Riley downgraded Tri Pointe Homes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $26.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.33.

Tri Pointe Homes stock opened at $15.82 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.13 and a 200-day moving average of $22.55. Tri Pointe Homes has a 1 year low of $15.05 and a 1 year high of $28.28. The company has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Tri Pointe Homes ( NYSE:TPH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The construction company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $725.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $667.41 million. Tri Pointe Homes had a return on equity of 20.48% and a net margin of 12.19%. Tri Pointe Homes’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Tri Pointe Homes will post 5.27 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Quadrant LLC CA bought a new stake in Tri Pointe Homes in the first quarter worth $31,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC increased its position in Tri Pointe Homes by 65.5% in the third quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 2,886 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,142 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Tri Pointe Homes by 77.7% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,928 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in Tri Pointe Homes in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes in the first quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors own 98.98% of the company’s stock.

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through a portfolio of six brands comprising Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland, Virginia, and the District of Columbia.

