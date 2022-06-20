Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Saturday.

Shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America stock opened at $26.28 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $192.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 219.00 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.18. Oil-Dri Co. of America has a fifty-two week low of $22.80 and a fifty-two week high of $37.20.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Oil-Dri Co. of America during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America by 114.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,279 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,362 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Oil-Dri Co. of America by 120.3% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,044 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 1,662 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.57% of the company’s stock.

Oil-Dri Corporation of America, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets sorbent products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Retail and Wholesale Products Group; and Business to Business Products Group. The company provides agricultural and horticultural products, including mineral-based absorbent products that serve as chemical carriers, drying agents, and growing media under the Agsorb, Verge, and Flo-Fre brand names.

