Gorman-Rupp (NYSE:GRC) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Gorman-Rupp (NYSE:GRC – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Saturday.

Separately, TheStreet cut Gorman-Rupp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th.

Get Gorman-Rupp alerts:

Shares of GRC opened at $27.69 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $722.13 million, a PE ratio of 24.08 and a beta of 0.63. Gorman-Rupp has a 1 year low of $27.45 and a 1 year high of $47.12.

Gorman-Rupp ( NYSE:GRC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $102.17 million during the quarter. Gorman-Rupp had a return on equity of 9.97% and a net margin of 7.65%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in Gorman-Rupp by 5.3% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Gorman-Rupp by 5.4% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 8,029 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Gorman-Rupp by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 29,982 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,336,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Gorman-Rupp during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Gorman-Rupp by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 13,891 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $618,000 after buying an additional 722 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.88% of the company’s stock.

About Gorman-Rupp (Get Rating)

The Gorman-Rupp Company designs, manufactures, and sells pumps and pump systems in the United States and internationally. The company's products include self-priming centrifugal, standard centrifugal, magnetic drive centrifugal, axial and mixed flow, vertical turbine line shaft, submersible, high pressure booster, rotary gear, diaphragm, bellows, and oscillating pumps.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gorman-Rupp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gorman-Rupp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.