StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GLYC opened at $0.62 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.07. GlycoMimetics has a one year low of $0.51 and a one year high of $2.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.35 million, a PE ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 1.93.

Get GlycoMimetics alerts:

GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.03. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.28) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that GlycoMimetics will post -1.25 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of GlycoMimetics by 46.1% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 38,533 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 12,158 shares in the last quarter. Eversept Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of GlycoMimetics during the fourth quarter worth $144,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of GlycoMimetics by 52.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 67,924 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 23,510 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of GlycoMimetics during the fourth quarter worth $210,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GlycoMimetics during the third quarter worth $352,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.64% of the company’s stock.

About GlycoMimetics (Get Rating)

GlycoMimetics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel glycomimetic drugs to address unmet medical needs resulting from diseases in the United States. It is developing uproleselan, an E-selectin inhibitor, which is used in combination with chemotherapy to treat acute myeloid leukemia (AML), as well as in phase 3 trial to treat relapsed/refractory AML.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for GlycoMimetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GlycoMimetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.