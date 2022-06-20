StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:GLYC opened at $0.62 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.07. GlycoMimetics has a one year low of $0.51 and a one year high of $2.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.35 million, a PE ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 1.93.
GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.03. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.28) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that GlycoMimetics will post -1.25 EPS for the current year.
About GlycoMimetics (Get Rating)
GlycoMimetics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel glycomimetic drugs to address unmet medical needs resulting from diseases in the United States. It is developing uproleselan, an E-selectin inhibitor, which is used in combination with chemotherapy to treat acute myeloid leukemia (AML), as well as in phase 3 trial to treat relapsed/refractory AML.
