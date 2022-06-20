StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on LiqTech International (NYSE:LIQT)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of LiqTech International (NYSE:LIQT – Get Rating) in a report issued on Saturday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE LIQT opened at $0.43 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.03. LiqTech International has a 52 week low of $0.41 and a 52 week high of $7.78.

LiqTech International (NYSE:LIQT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.12 million during the quarter.

LiqTech International, Inc, a clean technology company, designs, develops, produces, markets, and sells automated filtering systems, ceramic silicon carbide liquid applications, and diesel particulate air filters in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and South America. It operates in three segments: Water, Ceramics, and Plastics.

