Spark Networks (NYSE:LOV) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Spark Networks (NYSE:LOV – Get Rating) in a report issued on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Shares of Spark Networks stock opened at $3.02 on Friday. Spark Networks has a 52-week low of $1.41 and a 52-week high of $5.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.91 million, a P/E ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 1.56.
Spark Networks Company Profile (Get Rating)
