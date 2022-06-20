StockNews.com Upgrades Coty (NYSE:COTY) to Buy

Coty (NYSE:COTY – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Coty from $12.00 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Coty from $10.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Coty from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Coty from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coty has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.17.

COTY stock opened at $7.04 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Coty has a fifty-two week low of $5.90 and a fifty-two week high of $11.12. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.54. The stock has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.94 and a beta of 2.38.

Coty ( NYSE:COTY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Coty had a return on equity of 6.85% and a net margin of 3.93%. The business’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Coty will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

In other Coty news, Director Olivier Goudet acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.45 per share, for a total transaction of $645,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 739,129 shares in the company, valued at $4,767,382.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Coty by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,786,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,903,000 after purchasing an additional 243,118 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Coty by 201.4% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,118,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,793,000 after acquiring an additional 747,485 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Coty by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 300,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,152,000 after acquiring an additional 5,851 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Coty in the 4th quarter worth $303,000. Finally, Shay Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coty in the 4th quarter worth $388,000. 37.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of beauty products worldwide. The company provides prestige fragrances, skin care, and color cosmetics products through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Alexander McQueen, Burberry, Bottega Veneta, Calvin Klein, Cavalli, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lacoste, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Nikos, philosophy, Kim Kardashian West, and Tiffany & Co brands.

